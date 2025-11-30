Model David Gandy says there is not enough narrative about ‘good men’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British supermodel David Gandy has said there is not enough narrative about “good men” and that Andrew Tate pushes a “disruptive” and “immature” idea of masculinity.

The 45-year old, who has his own fashion brand David Gandy Wellwear, is one of the best-paid male models and known for Dolce and Gabbana’s 2007 advert for Light Blue in which he wore a pair of white briefs.

He has also been backing the Centre for Social Justice’s Lost Boys campaign, which aims to raise awareness on the issues boys and young men are facing.

Speaking to BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Gandy said that young men need better role models and that despite the good opportunities that come with social media and its ability to share information and build community, some take advantage of it.

He said: “When you’ve got unregulated information and the form of, should we say people like Andrew Tate who are sort of pushing a very immature, I would say, and disruptive idea of masculinity on to vulnerable young men, then that’s where the problem holds.

“There’s not enough narrative about good men.”

Gandy said he joined the campaign after frequently being asked to define masculinity in interviews which he described as very “strange” because masculinity is “quite broad”.

He said: “There’s not sort of one thing that fits all and a lot of the information, like Andrew Tate and a lot of other people in there, is pushing this very extreme form of masculinity, wrong form, and there’s not enough good examples out there of good, kind men and things they do.”

Gandy also said that he does not think the masculine role is being taken over by women as it is sometimes portrayed in film and TV.

He said: “I don’t think that’s quite true, I think there’s a good balance and there should be a good balance.

“I think all parents have to take certain roles and every parent and every situation is different.

“We are the first generation, I believe, my age, where we’re seeing the dads have to take on a different role. My wife’s a barrister. I certainly wouldn’t mess with her.”