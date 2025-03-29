Artist David Hockney says he did not offer to paint King after house visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artist David Hockney has revealed he did not offer to paint the King when he visited his London home recently.

The 87-year-old previously declined a number of offers to paint the late Queen Elizabeth II, because he does not paint pictures of people he does not know.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Hockney said of the King’s visit to his Marylebone home: “He came on Monday for about an hour. But I didn’t offer to paint him.”

Of the late Queen, he said: “It’s difficult to do the majesty she had, that’s what I found difficult. I thought, she is a genuinely majestic figure, and I just couldn’t see a way to do it.”

The Bradford-born artist said in the interview that his pictures were better if he knew the subject “really well”, and also criticised Lucian Freud’s portrait of the late Queen.

He said: “When you look at the Queen, her skin is absolutely marvellous. It’s very beautiful skin. Well, he didn’t get that at all.”

In the interview, Hockney explained that he had moved back to London from his previous home in Normandy, France, in 2023 because of “intrusion”, as “people kept coming round”.

Hockney, who began working in the early 1950s, is best known for paintings such as A Bigger Splash (1967), Portrait Of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures) (1972), and Mr And Mrs Clark And Percy (1971).

Despite not painting the late Queen, Hockney did make a stained glass window for her named The Queen’s Window, which was unveiled in Westminster Abbey in 2018 to commemorate her reign.