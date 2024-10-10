Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The largest never-before-seen exhibition of David Hockney works has opened its doors in London this week.

Living in Colour, at the Halcyon Gallery, features over 150 graphics including etchings, lithographs, self-portraits, still life painting and landscapes taken from the artist’s illustrious six-decade-long career.

Hockney has long been praised for his integration of futuristic technologies in his work, having used photocopier machines in the 1980s, and more recently producing an acclaimed series of sketches on an iPad.

His iconic pool images are among the works in this exhibition. Created in LA, the paintings of the iridescent pools and their sharp geometry have been said to reflect the sense of freedom the artist, now 87, felt while he was living in the city throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Meanwhile, several Cubist pieces within the exhibition showcase Hockney’s bold, vibrant use of colour – and will likely remind anyone less familiar with his work of Picasso. There is even a piece where he imagines himself confronting the Spanish painter, Artist and Model (1973).

The Bond Street gallery has previously hosted other giants of 20th-century art including Andy Warhol.

Paul Green, President and Founder of Halcyon, said: “It is a privilege to put on an exhibition dedicated to one of the most important British artists of the 20th century – someone who made his mark in the 60s and is still just as relevant today.

“This is a unique opportunity to tell his story and make his work accessible to a wide audience.”

Living in Colour is available to visit until 31 December.