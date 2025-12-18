Crown court backlog nears 80,000 in new record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The crown court backlog in England and Wales has risen to nearly 80,000 cases in a new record.

Data published on Thursday showed the open caseload was 79,619 at the end of September, up 2% from 78,096 at the end of June.

It is also up 9% from the same point a year earlier, according to Ministry of Justice figures.

The number of cases open for a year or more passed 20,000 for the first time at 20,155 at the end of September, which is up 25% year on year and up 6% from the end of June.

Open caseload refers to the number of outstanding cases.

Earlier this month Justice Secretary David Lammy set out plans to reform the courts system, following recommendations from a review by Sir Brian Leveson published earlier this year.

This included scrapping jury trials for some cases and creating new swift courts within crown courts for a lone judge to hear cases instead.

Magistrates’ powers will also be increased to be able to hand down sentences of up to 18 months’ imprisonment, up from 12 months currently, so they will be able to deal with more cases.

It comes as Ministry of Justice projections published earlier this month suggested the crown court backlog could reach a high estimate of 125,000 by the end of this Parliament under current conditions.

The changes seek to curb victims facing “agonising delays” in the system as some trials are being listed as far as 2030.

Responding to the record high, Mr Lammy, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said: “This Government inherited a system on the brink of collapse.

“Victims’ lives are being put on hold as cases are kicked several years into the future.

“The scale of this crisis means tinkering at the edges is not enough. We simply cannot spend our way out of this mess – only fundamental reform can give the brave survivors of crime fairer and faster justice.”

Ministers hope the reforms will see the backlog on a downward trend by the end of this Parliament.

Mr Lammy told the Justice Committee on Tuesday he hopes to bring in legislation for court reform in the spring.

But Criminal Bar Association chairwoman Riel Karmy-Jones KC said the Government “must stop weaponising” victims of serious sexual offences, who have cases in the backlog, by claiming the plans to limit jury trials will bring them swifter justice.

“It won’t and to say it will is simply not right, nor is it fair to them to give them that false hope and expectation,” she said.

“Because there is nothing about these proposals that is swift.

“However, the MoJ could reduce delay today by opening up more courtrooms. The MoJ could unfurl that system countrywide to where it is most needed, saving the jury system and saving public faith in justice.”

Chair of the justice select committee, Andy Slaughter, told the Commons on Thursday: “Restricting jury trial may help to reduce the crown court backlog, but there is no evidence that the use of juries caused the current delay.”