Britain and Ukraine stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’, Lammy says on Kyiv visit

David Lammy has insisted the UK stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.

The Deputy Prime Minister visited Ukraine’s capital to mark the first anniversary of a 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries, aimed at fostering closer defence and trade ties among other things.

During the trip, Mr Lammy visited a site struck by Russian missiles, spoke at a summit of business leaders, and met Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit came as the Government announced it was giving Ukraine a further £20 million to help bolster its energy infrastructure, a prime target of Russian strikes.

“I am privileged to be here to mark the first anniversary of our 100-year partnership because Ukraine’s security is our security,” Mr Lammy said during the visit.

He added: “This is more than just solidarity. Our friendship is a shared stand against Russian aggression across Europe.

“But today we go further: unlocking investment, deepening joint action, and reaffirming our leadership of the Coalition of the Willing. The UK and Ukraine stand shoulder to shoulder as true partners for freedom, committed to a just peace and a stronger, safer future for both our nations.”

Writing on social media, Mr Zelensky said he and the Deputy PM had “discussed Russia’s daily missile strikes on our energy infrastructure and ways to strengthen protection against them”.

He added: “We are grateful for the UK’s decision to provide an energy support package for Ukraine right now, when it is most needed.”

“I thank the United Kingdom, its Government, and its people for all the assistance to our country,” he said.