Lammy says Middle East needs ‘diplomatic solution’ after US talks

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has reiterated the need for “regional stability” in the Middle East following talks with US officials, as Israel continued to strike Iranian targets on Monday.

His remarks came after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, held in the wake of US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. Mr Lammy also spoke with secretary of state Marco Rubio.

“Important discussion with @SecRubio this evening on the situation in the Middle East,” Mr Lammy wrote in a post on X.

“We will continue to work with our allies to protect our people, secure regional stability and drive forward a diplomatic solution.”

In a Monday post on Truth Social, Mr Trump claimed the US strikes caused “monumental” damage, although US officials have said they are still assessing the situation.

“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he wrote.

Over the weekend, the US attacked Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz which are linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Tehran regime has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, but its uranium enrichment process has gone far beyond what is required for power stations.

Israeli military officials confirmed late on Sunday they had struck infrastructure sites in Tehran and in the west of Iran.

Explosions could be heard in the city of Bushehr on Sunday, home to Iran’s only nuclear power plant.

Israel confirmed it had struck missile launchers in the city, as well as a command centre where missiles were being stored.

Iranian media reported defence systems were firing in Tehran in the early hours of Monday morning, but Iran is yet to comment on the latest strikes.

On Sunday night, Downing Street said Sir Keir and Mr Trump agreed Tehran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and called for Iran to return to negotiations.

“The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and reiterated the grave risk posed by Iran’s nuclear programme to international security,” Downing Street said.

“They discussed the actions taken by the United States last night to reduce the threat and agreed that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

“They discussed the need for Iran to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and to make progress on a lasting settlement.

“They agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days.”

Other countries endorsed the US strikes, with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong giving the White House her full backing on Monday.

“We support action to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and that is what this is,” she said.

In the hours after Mr Trump’s phone call with Sir Keir, he again posted on Truth Social, saying: “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

The social media post marked a reversal from previous statements on regime change, including an earlier press conference from defence secretary Pete Hegseth, about the bombing on the three nuclear sites.

Iran is yet to confirm how much damage was done in the US-led attack.