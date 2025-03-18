Lammy rows back after saying Israel broke international law in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Foreign Secretary has rowed back on his assertion that Israel had broken international law by blocking aid shipments to Gaza.

David Lammy said he “could have been clearer” with his remarks in the House of Commons, which had prompted questions about the UK Government’s position on the matter.

Downing Street earlier said Israel was “at clear risk of breaching” its legal obligations rather than having already done so.

On Monday, Mr Lammy was asked by Labour MP Rupa Huq what the consequences would be for the “provocative action” of blocking aid during the holy month of Ramadan.

He answered: “Well, my honourable friend is right. This is a breach of international law.

“Israel, quite rightly, must defend its own security, but we find the lack of aid – and it has now been 15 days since aid got into Gaza – unacceptable, hugely alarming and very worrying.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked if Mr Lammy’s statement represented the Government’s position.

He said: “Our position remains that Israel’s actions in Gaza are at clear risk of breaching international humanitarian law.

“And we continue to call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations when it comes to humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza.”

On Tuesday, the Foreign Secretary told Bloomberg that he “could have been clearer” in the chamber, when asked if he regretted making the statement.

“Ultimately of course these are matters for the courts to determine but it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international humanitarian law,” he said.

Mr Lammy described the blockade of aid as “unacceptable” and said assistance must be allowed to flow.

It comes as hospital officials said air strikes overnight had killed at least 413 Palestinians, in a surprise bombardment that shattered the truce in place since January and threatened to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes early on Tuesday after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

Over six weeks, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight more in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in a first phase of the ceasefire, but the sides have since been unable to agree on a way forward.

Hamas has demanded an end to the war and full withdrawal of Israeli troops in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages.

Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining captives in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce and has said it will not end the war until Hamas’s governing and military capabilities are destroyed.

Amnesty International UK accused the British Government of “violating its obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza”, which Israel has denied committing, by continuing arms trade with the country.

Kristyan Benedict, crisis response manager at the human rights group, said: “The UK must immediately suspend all arms transfers to Israel in compliance with its own arms export rules and international obligations.

“As a matter of urgency, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court should add genocide to the list of crimes it is investigating.

“No-one should be allowed to commit or facilitate genocide and remain unpunished.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street confirmed the UK had provided support for US strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen through “routine allied air-to-air refuelling”.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation against Israel’s actions in Gaza.