Lammy condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital that killed five journalists

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
David Lynch
Monday 25 August 2025 18:18 BST
Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel (Leo Correa/AP)
Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel (Leo Correa/AP)

David Lammy has condemned Israel’s missile strike on one of Gaza’s main hospitals, which has killed at least 20 people.

The Foreign Secretary said he was “horrified” by the attack on Nasser Hospital, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Five journalists were among those killed in the series of strikes, part of a wider offensive Israel has launched on Gaza.

Among the journalists killed were those working for The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Reuters and UK-based media outlet Middle East Eye.

The attack is reportedly one of the deadliest among Israeli strikes that have hit both hospitals and journalists, and has killed at least 20 people, according to Palestinian officials.

The first strike hit a building at the hospital site, after which journalists and rescuers rushed to the site, before a second missile hit.

Writing on social media site X, Mr Lammy said: “Horrified by Israel’s attack on Nasser hospital.

“Civilians, healthcare workers and journalists must be protected. We need an immediate ceasefire.”

The Israeli military said it was investigating what had happened during the strikes, and added it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such”.

US President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” about the hospital attack when asked about it by reporters at the White House.

Two weeks ago, an Israeli attack on Gaza City killed six journalists.

The Israeli Defence Forces said they had targeted Anas al-Sharif, a reporter for Al Jazeera, who they claimed was the leader of a Hamas cell.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Israel failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations.

