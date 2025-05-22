Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Lammy condemns ‘appalling’ killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

The attack has sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up security.

George Lithgow
Thursday 22 May 2025 10:21 BST
Law enforcement at the scene after two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington (Rod Lamkey Jr/AP)
Law enforcement at the scene after two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington (Rod Lamkey Jr/AP) (AP)

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned the “appalling” killing of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington DC.

The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 30-year-old suspect approached.

Mr Lammy said the shooting was an “antisemitic crime”.

The attack has sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up security.

“Horrified by the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff in DC,” Mr Lammy said in a post on X.

“We condemn this appalling, antisemitic crime.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and colleagues at this awful time.”

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting, Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith said.

When he was taken into custody, he began chanting “Free, free Palestine,” Ms Smith added.

“These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” US President Donald Trump posted on social media.

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

Earlier this month, five Iranian men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

In April, a court heard how in a separate incident, an alleged knifeman carrying a martyrdom note tried to break into the Kensington-based embassy.

