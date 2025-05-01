‘Moment of truth’ for Lammy on Scot detained in India, says brother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of a Scot detained in India since 2017 has said now is the “moment of truth” for the Foreign Secretary to push for his release.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, was arrested while in India for his wedding and has been held by authorities since, despite being acquitted of all charges in a case in the Punjab region of the country in March.

He still faces charges at a federal level, which his supporters – who claim an initial confession was as a result of torture – fear could take years to come to a conclusion.

On Thursday, supporters say, India’s Supreme Court failed to issue a ruling on a petition for bail.

Mr Johal’s brother Gurpreet Singh Johal will meet with David Lammy next week to discuss the case, as more than 100 MPs and peers signed a letter to the Foreign Secretary calling for “all diplomatic efforts” to be used to ensure his return home.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Gurpreet said: “I’m glad the Foreign Secretary is meeting me again, as it shows he recognises that this is a make-or-break moment for Jagtar.

“The case against my brother has been tested in court and rejected, but the Indian authorities will keep him in prison for decades if the UK Government doesn’t act to secure his release.

“We’ve seen that today at the Supreme Court – just the latest in an endless series of delays. This is the moment of truth for David Lammy: will he live up to his promises, or will he fail Jagtar like the last six foreign secretaries did?”

The letter, spearheaded by Mr Johal’s local MP Douglas McAllister, was signed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and senior Tory MP David Davis, and urged the Foreign Secretary to intervene.

“The UK Government, following Jagtar’s acquittal, should be using all diplomatic efforts at this critical stage to ensure Jagtar Singh Johal is released on bail as soon as possible, pending the discontinuation of the other outstanding cases,” the letter said.

“The time has now come to act quickly and decisively. With the acquittal, we now have an opportunity to hold urgent diplomatic discussions with your Indian counterparts.

“Taking urgent steps now during this window of opportunity will reassure all those lobbying us on Jagtar’s behalf that we are doing all we can to secure his immediate release and return to the UK, and therefore reunited with his family as soon as possible.”

Mr McAllister added: “The failure to grant bail to my constituent, Jagtar Singh Johal, serves to demonstrate the need for greater urgency by the Foreign Secretary and the UK Government to secure my constituent’s immediate release and his return to his family in West Dunbartonshire.

“I will be advising the Foreign Secretary when we meet next week of the strength of feeling across both houses that now is the time to act.”

Mr Johal wrote about alleged human rights abuses of Sikhs by the Indian government while living in the UK and was accused of financially supporting terror attacks in Punjab, which he denies.

The Foreign Office have been contacted for comment.