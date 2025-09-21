Lammy: ‘No serious prospect’ of being next ambassador to US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has distanced himself from suggestions he could be the UK’s next ambassador to the US.

The former foreign secretary, who has a close relationship with vice president JD Vance, has been speculated about as a possible replacement for the sacked Lord Mandelson.

But Mr Lammy, now the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary as well as Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy, said “three jobs is quite enough”.

Mr Lammy, who was mentioned as a possible contender for the Washington job in a Sun column, suggested there were other suitable candidates for the role.

He told LBC Radio: “I’m not just Deputy Prime Minister, I’m also Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. I think three jobs is quite enough. We’ve got some fantastic diplomats.”

He suggested his name being mentioned was “mischief”, adding: “I’m not expecting to move my young family to Washington, DC.”

Pressed on whether he would like the job, Mr Lammy said: “When the Prime Minister rang me up just two weeks ago and asked me to be deputy prime minister, he asked me to support him domestically, to move back to a domestic brief, and, of course, to deputise for him internationally.

“That’s what I’ll be doing in the UN next week. But really, there’s no serious prospect of me going to Washington, DC.”

Lord Mandelson was sacked over the extent of his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The dismissal means one of the UK’s most prestigious diplomatic roles is vacant, fuelling speculation about who will be sent to Washington.

Potential ambassadors could include outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore, former cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill or veteran diplomat Christian Turner, who is set to take up the role of ambassador at the United Nations in New York.

James Roscoe is the current senior diplomat in Washington as charge d’affaires.