British involvement in Iran-Israel conflict could end up like Iraq War, MPs warn

MPs have warned against the Government becoming embroiled in the conflict between Israel and Iran, as they said any involvement could have the same results as the Iraq War.

Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs said Britain should be wary of any involvement, as they compared it to the British invasion of Saddam Hussein’s country in 2003.

Intelligence on Tehran’s nuclear capabilities was treated with scepticism, as one MP said the Commons should have a vote on whether to engage in any military action.

It came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy said any British nationals in Israel should register with the Foreign Office, so they can receive information about how to leave the country.

He said it was tougher to help British nationals in Iran due to the closed airspace.

The Government has long-issued “do not travel” advice to the country.

He also said the UK had had no role in Israel’s counter-strikes.

Liberal Democrat MP Al Pinkerton (Surrey Heath) drew a comparison with the Tony Blair-era conflict.

He said: “A despotic Middle Eastern dictatorship, a rogue state, a terrorist state perilously close to achieving a weapon of mass destruction so serious that it could disrupt the entire region.

“Members, as well as the public listening at home, may hear echoes of 2003 in that description of current events.

“And with talk of regime change again in the air, can I ask the Foreign Secretary what he is going to do to personally talk back the authorities in Jerusalem, in Israel, because what they’re doing at the moment strikes me as providing the Iranian regime with the best possible propaganda tool that they could possibly have.”

Mr Lammy said: “He’s right to emphasise in his words a degree of caution.

“He will have heard what I said in the House this afternoon, which forms the bedrock of diplomacy that our officials are exercising in Israel, in Iran, and across the wider region.”

Labour’s Barry Gardiner (Brent West) asked the Foreign Secretary what he had done to get information from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to get a fuller picture of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

He said: “The failure to get transparent information from UNSCOM (United Nations Special Commission) and UNMOVIC (United Nations Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission) caused untold damage 22 years ago.”

Mr Lammy said he had spoken to director general Rafael Grossi last week.

Meanwhile his party colleague Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central) asked: “Given that Israel’s claims have been challenged, even by US intelligence assessments, can the Foreign Secretary assure this House that no UK military support, whether direct or indirect, will be given without the clear and explicit consent of this House and that this Government has learnt the hard lessons of Iraq and Libya and will not repeat them?”

Mr Lammy said: “Categorically, the UK is not involved in Israel strikes.”

He added: “We do have an important regional role. We have UK assets, of course, in Cyprus, we have them in Bahrain, we have them in Qatar, and we have a role, an important role in Operation Shader, where we’re dealing from terrible threats to us and our allies from Daesh and other things.”

It came as MPs said they feared the conflict between Israel and Iran would distract from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces’ actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Commons heard renewed calls for the Palestinian state to be recognised, as a UN summit in New York has been delayed by the hostilities between Jerusalem and Tehran.

Conservative MP Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire) said: “The Foreign Secretary said he was keeping his eye on Gaza.

“I’m not quite sure what that means.

“It’s certainly the case that the eye of the world has been drawn to the footage that emerged as the missiles have flown of young children shot and bleeding out their lives in the sands of Gaza.

“As he said, 50 people hospitalised over the weekend or shot dead while begging for food.

“And just this morning, 38 people killed while queuing for food, or attempting to obtain food from the new American-sponsored distribution system.

“What comfort should all those bereaved families in Gaza take from the fact that he is keeping his eye on this situation?”

Mr Lammy said he had met the family of a hostage who was killed by the terror group Hamas on Monday morning, who asked him to keep Gaza “at the forefront of my mind”.

He added: “We are absolutely clear that the aid needs to get in, that those hostages need to get out, and we want to see a ceasefire.”