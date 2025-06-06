Lammy seeks to ‘deepen’ UK-India ties on New Delhi visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy will seek to deepen UK-India economic ties as he visits New Delhi this weekend, saying Britain’s recently agreed trade deal with the country is “just the start of our ambitions”.

Trade and migration will be at the top of the agenda for the Foreign Secretary’s trip, during which he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The Foreign Office said Mr Lammy would also raise “the recent escalation in tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and how the welcomed sustained period of peace can be best supported in the interests of stability in the region”.

Pakistan and India agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire last month after rising hostilities between the two nuclear-armed rivals followed a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Lammy said: “Signing a free trade agreement is just the start of our ambitions – we’re building a modern partnership with India for a new global era.

“We want to go even further to foster an even closer relationship and co-operate when it comes to delivering growth, fostering innovative technology, tackling the climate crisis and delivering our migration priorities, and providing greater security for our people.”

The Foreign Office said talks in New Delhi would aim to “deepen and diversify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries”.

“The Foreign Secretary will also welcome progress in our migration partnership, including ongoing work on safeguarding citizens and securing borders in both countries,” it said.