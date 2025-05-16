Lammy visits Pakistan in push for ‘durable peace’ with India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has visited Pakistan and vowed the UK would play its part in turning the “fragile ceasefire” between Pakistan and India into lasting peace.

Mr Lammy welcomed the ceasefire with India as he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials during the first visit of a UK foreign secretary to Pakistan since 2021.

He said the British Pakistani and British Indian diasporas would particularly welcome news of the pause in fighting and increased stability for Pakistan and India.

The Foreign Secretary was in contact with his Indian counterpart on Thursday and plans to travel to New Delhi soon.

Pakistan and India agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire over the weekend after escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed rivals followed a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Mr Lammy said: “The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain: but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries.

“Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it can to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism.”

He said it was a positive that the two sides, who he said are “both great friends to the UK”, have agreed to a pause in hostilities that is holding.

Mr Lammy added: “Because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments, we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace.”