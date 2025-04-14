Sudan conflict ‘brutal’, says Lammy ahead of £120m aid package

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sudan’s stability is “vital for our national security”, David Lammy has said as the Government announced a £120 million food and aid package.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy described the war in Sudan as “brutal”, ahead of a London meeting on Tuesday to mark the conflict’s two-year anniversary.

The UK will co-host the gathering alongside the 55-member African Union bloc, the European Union, France and Germany, attended by representatives from other states including South Sudan, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Fighting began in April 2023 with armed clashes between the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary organisation and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

According to United Nations (UN) agencies, more than 12.7 million people have been forcibly displaced in the war, with 1.1 million moving into South Sudan and 1.5 million into Egypt.

“Instability must not spread,” Mr Lammy said.

“It drives migration from Sudan and the wider region, and a safe and stable Sudan is vital for our national security.

“The UK will not let Sudan be forgotten.”

The Foreign Secretary also said: “Two years is far too long.

“The brutal war in Sudan has devastated the lives of millions and yet much of the world continues to look away.

“We need to act now to stop the crisis from becoming an all-out catastrophe, ensuring aid gets to those who need it the most.

“As I saw earlier this year on a visit to Chad’s border with Sudan, the warring parties have shown an appalling disregard for the civilian population of Sudan.

“This conference will bring together the international community to agree a pathway to end the suffering.”

The new £120 million funding is for the 2025/26 financial year and aims to reach more than 600,000 people, with the money going towards supplying people including vulnerable children with pulses, oils, salts and cereals.

It will also help provide emergency support to survivors of sexual violence.

This follows a separate £113 million aid package announced last November, before the Government decision to cut UK development spending from 0.5% of GNI (gross national income) to 0.3% by 2027.