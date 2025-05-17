UK condemns Russian drone strike that left nine dead in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has condemned a Russian drone attack that killed nine people in Ukraine early on Saturday.

The attack, which struck a passenger bus in Ukraine’s north-eastern Sumy region, came just hours after the first face-to-face talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was “appalled” by the incident, adding in a post on X: “If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done.”

Regional authorities described the attack as “another war crime by Russia” and declared a period of mourning until Monday.

On Friday, talks between Ukraine and Russia lasted less than two hours and saw both sides agree to the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war in 2022.

But the unconditional ceasefire demanded by Ukraine and its Western allies appears to still be a distant prospect, with Moscow continuing to resist calls for a truce and Russian President Vladimir Putin declining to travel to Turkey to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Following a meeting with Mr Zelensky and other European leaders in Albania on Friday, during which they also spoke to US President Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer said Russia’s position was “clearly unacceptable”.

Speaking to reporters in Tirana, Sir Keir said Ukraine’s allies “need to be really clear in putting the pressure on for a ceasefire” as leaders discussed ramping up sanctions on Russia.

Responding to Saturday’s attack, Mr Zelensky confirmed nine people had been killed, including a family of three, while seven others had been wounded and remained in hospital.

He said: “Russia retains nothing but the ability to continue killing.

“Pressure must be exerted on Russia to stop the killings. Without tougher sanctions, without stronger pressure, Russia will not seek real diplomacy.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he would speak to Mr Putin on Monday at 10am Washington time (3pm UK time) about “stopping the ‘bloodbath’ that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade”.

He said he would then speak to Mr Zelensky and “various members of Nato”, adding: “Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should never have happened, will end.”