UK remains ‘robust’ with Beijing, Lammy says as he greets Chinese official

The UK will continue to engage in “robust and constructive” discussions with China, David Lammy said as he welcomed Beijing’s foreign affairs minister to London.

Wang Yi met with the Foreign Secretary in central London, as the Government seeks a warmer relationship with China in order to drive investment into the UK.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, an influential figure within the Government, was said to have joined part of the meeting to discuss economic growth.

As Mr Lammy welcomed his counterpart to the Foreign Office, he said the UK and China’s relationship should be “consistent, strategic and in both of our countries’ long-term interests”.

We will also discuss issues where the UK and China do not always see eye to eye. In some cases the UK does have significant concerns David Lammy, Foreign Secretary

He added: “Since my visit to Beijing, the Prime Minister and President Xi met at the G20, of course, and the Chancellor travelled to China for a wide-ranging visit including an economic and financial dialog and conversations which have brought tangible benefits and progress to both of our countries.

“I look forward to a broad set of discussions today including following up on areas of bilateral economic co-operation as well as important issues for UK national security.”

The Government has been warned in recent months of the security risks posed by the Chinese state as ministers seek to strengthen ties.

The Ministry of Defence is said to be among the Government departments which have warned of the risks of allowing a Beijing-based firm to participate in building the Green Volt North Sea wind farm, according to The Sun newspaper.

Ministers are also being pressured to not allow a new Chinese embassy to be built near the Tower of London, amid concerns it could be used for spying purposes.

Human rights groups are, meanwhile, urging ministers to continue to keep up the pressure on Beijing over a crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong and the reported abuse of the Uighur Muslim minority in the north-west Xinjiang province.

Amnesty International UK’s head of campaigns, Felix Jakens, said the “pursuit of trade must not inhibit frank conversations on human rights” ahead of Mr Wang’s visit.

Mr Lammy addressed British concerns about China as he met his counterpart, saying: “We will also discuss issues where the UK and China do not always see eye to eye. In some cases the UK does have significant concerns.

“It is important that we use channels such as this for robust but constructive discussions, as we are both members of the UN Security Council.

“We will be better able to understand each other and each other’s perspectives.”

Mr McFadden, who has been dubbed the “real deputy prime minister” because of his influence within Government, is understood to have joined parts of the meeting.

He spoke about the Government’s plan for change during the gathering, which includes its pledge to stimulate growth in the UK economy, part of which would come from foreign investment.