Peace in Northern Ireland to inspire high-level summit on Western Balkans

It is hoped Northern Ireland’s peace process will inspire lasting reconciliation in the Western Balkans during a high-level summit later this year.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will host 15 European ministers at Hillsborough Castle for talks as the region faces growing threats from instability, corruption and criminal gangs which also compromise UK security.

The local legacy of peace-building will be drawn on to champion diplomacy and reconciliation among Western Balkans countries.

The castle previously played host to vital moments in UK and Irish politics, including intense negotiations which salvaged peace talks from the brink of collapse, forging the way for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Mr Lammy said Hillsborough Castle was a poignant reminder of the power of diplomacy to transform conflict and division into long-term peace and co-operation.

“By harnessing Northern Ireland’s experience, we hope to support partners in the Western Balkans to overcome the challenges of the past through meaningful reconciliation and help build a safe and prosperous future,” he said.

“As part of the plan for change, this Government is committed to strengthening partnerships with Europe, ensuring strong foundations of economic stability, secure borders and national security.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said the region was a legacy of hope.

“Northern Ireland’s experience of securing peace through the Good Friday Agreement after decades of conflict has set a powerful example of reconciliation to the world,” he said.

“This provides a legacy of hope as well as practical experience which I believe will prove invaluable to our Western Balkans partners as they travel a similar path to peace and prosperity.

“As a long-standing forum for peace-building and politics, it is fitting that Hillsborough Castle has been chosen to host this significant international event.”

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle, added: “For centuries, Hillsborough Castle has been a place where people come together to shape a shared future.

“The castle stands as a living testament to the power of dialogue and reconciliation in a place where peace has been hard won.

“We hope it will provide an inspiring setting for the meeting and look forward to hosting the ministers this autumn.”

The summit will take place while the UK continues a role in security in Kosovo where it has maintained a presence through Nato’s KFOR mission since 1999.

Since the election last year, the UK has stepped up engagement with Western Balkans countries to deliver on the plan for change, including breaking people smuggling networks exploiting the region as a gateway to Europe.

According to the Government, during 2024 alone, more than 55,000 people were trafficked to other countries along routes through the Western Balkans.

A joint agreement on organised immigration crime was signed with Serbia during Mr Lammy’s visit to the region in April, when he also visited Kosovo.

The Foreign Secretary also visited Bosnia and Herzegovina in May amid political instability in the country, part of the UK’s increased activity and engagement in the Western Balkans.