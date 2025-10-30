Lord Chancellor David Lammy to remove Duke of York from peerage roll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cabinet minister David Lammy will play a role in the King’s move to formally remove Andrew’s titles.

Charles is taking the step amid the continued controversy surrounding his brother’s links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced royal will be stripped of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, as well as the subsidiary titles of Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

Many titles can be removed under the royal prerogative on ministerial advice.

Dukes, including the Duke of York, are listed on the roll of the peerage maintained at the Crown Office.

As Lord Chancellor, Mr Lammy is responsible for maintaining the peerage roll.

Mr Lammy, who is also Justice Secretary, is being sent royal warrants by the King to strike the Duke from the roll, as well as his Prince title and HRH style.

The subsidiary titles are similarly affected.

Although the dukedom could be abolished through an Act of Parliament, it is understood that the King did not wish to take up parliamentary time or prevent MPs from focusing on urgent national issues. He preferred to do what he could within his own royal prerogative.

Andrew sought to quell public anger by announcing earlier this month that he would stop using his titles and honours.

The formal removal of the Duke of York from the peerage roll will ensure the title can no longer be used officially.

Removal from the roll, however, does not extinguish the peerage itself, and this would require an Act of Parliament, according to House of Commons Library research.

Andrew was created Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.