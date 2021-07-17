Tributes have been paid to the journalist and author David Randall following his death at the age of 70.

Randall began his career as a trainee reporter on The Croydon Advertiser in 1974 before working his way up to editor of what was then the largest local weekly newspaper in Britain.

He later worked at The Observer for 12 years before joining The Independent in 1998. At the Independent on Sunday he worked as home editor, chief news writer and commentator before retiring from the newspaper in 2013 to focus on writing books.

Among his published works were Great Sporting Eccentrics, Royal Misbehaviour and The Universal Journalist, a how-to guide to the trade which is now in its sixth edition and been described as 'easily the best introduction to being a reporter'. He was also an avid golfer and was director of the Purley Downs Golf Club.

His son Simon told The Independent that his father had died suddenly of a suspected heart attack earlier this week.

“It’s such a shame, and we will miss him greatly, he was quite a character,” Simon Randall said. “He was one of a kind in many, many great ways.”

“We all worried he wouldn’t cope well with retirement as work had been so frantic, but he took the most enjoyment out of it. He was loving his retirement, and he and my mum were making big plans for what to do next.”

Mr Randall added: “He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and husband for my mum and will be missed greatly every day. We hope that he is happy wherever he is now. Probably playing golf.”

John Mullin, a former editor at the Independent on Sunday, also known as the Sindy, was among those paying tribute to his former colleague on social media. He said: “So sad to learn of the death of David Randall. He was a brilliant journalist and a fabulous colleague.

“There isn’t a newspaper in the world which wouldn’t be better if he were working for it. A true one off.”

Lisa Markwell, who succeeded Mr Mullin as editor, added: “Terrible news today that the brilliant journalist and top colleague David Randall has died suddenly. Dave was razor sharp, witty, wise and always had time both to mentor young journalists and counsel older ones (like me!) He was a Sindy legend. Huge condolences to his family.”

Blogger and author Zoe Margolis tweeted: "Sad to hear that David Randall passed away. He offered me great writing advice back in 2005 that I follow to this day, and which led to me having the confidence to write my first book. He was also the first person to commission me. A generous, kind man, such a loss."

Greg Walton, now AFP's Doha bureau chief, added: "A true gentleman who fired my passion for the trade. Wicked sense of humour too. RIP."

Randall lived in Croydon, south London. He leaves behind his wife Pam, their four sons and four grandchildren.