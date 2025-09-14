David Tennant becomes ambassador for Gordon Brown’s Multibank charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor David Tennant has become an ambassador for a charity set up by former prime minister Gordon Brown aimed at helping families in need of support.

The Scottish actor will front a new advertising campaign to raise awareness of the Multibank, which provides goods such as toiletries at six sites across the country.

The new campaign highlights the “stark choice” some people have in choosing which basic essential item they can afford to buy, posing the question; ‘Toilet roll or a toothbrush? No one should have to choose’.”

Child poverty is described by Gordon Brown as “the tragedy of the 2020s”.

More than 100 businesses now partner the Multibank alongside Amazon, which provides its excess stock or lends logistical and technical support.

Goods provides by the charity include coats, bedding, duvets, school uniforms, sports kit, crockery, personal and household hygiene products, shoes, towels and shampoo.

Tennant said: “I think the Multibank is a brilliant, clever and very pure idea, the companies and businesses have products they can’t use or can’t sell and the Multibank takes them, repurposes them and gives them to people who can’t afford them, who are suffering and makes they lives better.

“Everyone wins.

“It’s one of those perfect ideas.

“I can’t believe it hasn’t already existed and I’m thrilled to be supporting it.

Mr Brown said: “The tragedy of the 2020s is that nearly 4.5 million children are facing abject, dire and never ending poverty that will shape their whole lives unless we act.

“While we await the Government’s child poverty review we cannot allow children to suffer and that is why the Multibank has given out 11 million goods to more than one million children to relieve deprivation in six different regions and nations of Britain.

“Our target is to move to 20 million goods as soon as possible to help two million children.”