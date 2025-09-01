Former Tory MP David Warburton found dead in London flat aged 59

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former MP who resigned after facing allegations of sexual misconduct and cocaine use has died aged 59.

David Warburton represented the Somerton and Frome constituency in Somerset from 2015 until June 2023.

Scotland Yard said police were called to an address in Sands End, west London, on August 26 where a man in his 50s was found dead at the scene.

Officers are treating the death as "unexpected but not suspicious", the force said.

The former MP had admitted cocaine use but denied claims of sexual misconduct against him and hit out at a parliamentary probe into the allegations, which had taken 14 months at the time of his resignation.

He said he had been denied a fair hearing and left with "no choice" but to provoke "the upheaval of a by-election", which was won by Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke.

The seat was abolished as part of boundary changes that came into effect at last summer's general election.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Monday: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.47hrs on Tuesday, 26 August to an address at Chelsea Crescent, Sands End.

"A man in his 50s was found dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called on Tuesday 26 August at 10.14am to reports of an incident in Chelsea Crescent, Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

"We sent (an) ambulance crew and a clinician on a bicycle.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."