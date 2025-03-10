Ex-Tory minister to head new Government body to bring tech to market faster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Conservative minister has been confirmed as the first head of a new Government body designed to being new technologies to market faster.

Lord David Willetts has been confirmed as the first chairman of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO).

The organisation was launched in October and is intended to reduce the burdens for businesses looking to bring new products and services to the market.

Lord Willetts said he is “honoured” to take on the role and hailed the “exciting opportunity to shape regulatory approaches that empower new technologies”.

Among the technologies the body could help make available are drones that can deliver medicines or AI training software for surgeons, officials at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said.

Drones could also be looked at in relation to other industries such as faster delivery of packages or groceries.

Lord Willetts served as the MP for Havant from 1992 to 2015, and was paymaster general for a time under Sir John Major, before returning to the government as universities and science minister in Lord David Cameron’s administration.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Lord Willetts brings the expertise and leadership experience that will be key to streamlining innovation and unapologetically unleash the innovation that we know can improve lives.

“By shaping regulatory approaches in key sectors – from drones that could deliver everything from groceries to medicines through to AI-powered tools speeding up NHS diagnoses – the Regulatory Innovation Office will be a central thread running through this Government’s mission to improve lives, create jobs, and drive the economic growth across the country that is central to our Plan for Change.”