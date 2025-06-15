Northern Ireland scientists lead study aimed at helping identify cancer earlier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study aims to find a way to identify patients with early signs of cancer through medications they are prescribed.

It is hoped the project, led by researchers in Belfast and funded by Cancer Research UK, could help identify various cancers at an early stage when treatment is more likely to be effective.

A team of researchers including Professor Chris Cardwell, Professor Carmel Hughes, Dr Sarah Baxter, Dr David Wright and Dr Blanaid Hicks from Queen’s University Belfast, with Professor Peter Murchie from the University of Aberdeen, will study extensive anonymised medical information to identify treatments given to people who are then diagnosed with cancer.

The researchers say it will be the first of its kind to study prescription information comprehensively in the UK.

Similar studies have been carried out overseas and smaller studies conducted looking at fewer cancer types in the UK.

Previous studies have already shown increased use of pain and indigestion medication in women with ovarian cancer up to eight months before diagnosis and increases in haemorrhoid treatments in patients with colorectal cancer up to 15 months before diagnosis.

Prof Cardwell said: “Our study has the potential to identify previously unrecognised medications which are newly used in the period up to two years before cancer diagnosis.

“These changes in specific medications could act as an alert for doctors to consider earlier cancer investigation or point to unrecognised symptom patterns.

“Diagnosing cancer as early as possible is key to ensuring treatment is as effective as possible and give patients the best chance of recovery.”

The study, which will receive £76,462 from Cancer Research UK, will focus on eight cancers – multiple myeloma, pancreatic, stomach, ovarian, lung, renal, colorectal and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – selected because these cancers are known to involve more GP consultations prior to diagnosis.

Currently, there are many symptoms and medical conditions known to be associated with cancer, but often symptoms can indicate a variety of conditions, not just cancer, making diagnosis harder.

Prescription data from the Secure Anonymised Information Linkage Databank at Swansea University, which works with the NHS to provide information for researchers while keeping data anonymous and protected, will be used.

This requires permission from the databank’s Information Governance Review Panel which oversees the safe and responsible use of population health records.

The researchers said codes used in the NHS to indicate medication prescriptions are easier to analyse and track than symptoms.

An increase in dose or stronger medication can be flagged more easily to medical colleagues than notes on a patient’s record saying a symptom is worsening.

Cancer Research UK director of research Dr Catherine Elliott said: “Innovative approaches to tackling cancer are crucial to improving outcomes for patients.

“We have already made great strides in turning many types of cancer into a treatable disease if diagnosed at an early stage, and studies like this aim to help doctors identify people at risk of cancer much earlier.

“Earlier diagnosis takes us further along the path towards a world where cancer diagnosis is the start of the road to recovery and a less fearful prospect for patients.”