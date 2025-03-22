Davina McCall says removal of brain tumour ‘hardest thing’ she has experienced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Davina McCall said the removal of a benign brain tumour was “the hardest thing I’ve ever been through” while reflecting on the experience during Red Nose Day.

The 57-year-old underwent surgery last year to remove a benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

McCall was among a host of presenters for Red Nose Day on Friday, with the event raising £34,022,590 for the charity Comic Relief.

Hosted at Salford’s MediaCity, the event saw sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators and Beyond Paradise.

Speaking on the show, McCall said: “I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour, by chance, and after a lot of deliberating, I had it removed.

“And it’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and this whole experience, weirdly, kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about, and what really, really matters when things get tough.”

McCall then began to cry as she spoke of the support she had received from her family and partner Michael Douglas.

She is known for hosting Big Brother between 2000 and 2010 during its Channel 4 run, has long advocated on women’s health issues, and has presented documentaries on contraception and menopause.