A public inquiry will be held following the death of 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned by novichok in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in 2018, Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed.

The home secretary said she hoped to establish the inquiry “as soon as is reasonably possible in 2022.”

Former High Court judge, Baroness Heather Hallett, who will chair the inquiry, said: “I am anxious to ensure that the inquiry can commence its substantive work and deliver answers to the questions the bereaved family and partner of Dawn Sturgess have about her death as soon as possible.”

In her letter to Baroness Heather Hallett, Ms Patel said: “I hope this inquiry will bring comfort to (Ms Sturgess‘s family and others affected) through a greater understanding of the circumstances of Ms Sturgess‘ death and recognise the bravery and resilience of those who responded.”

The inquiry would be likely to be held in both Salisbury Guildhall and at venues in London.

Ms Sturgess died in hospital on July 8 after she and her partner, Charlie Rowley, became seriously ill in Amesbury, Wiltshire, when they came into contact with Novichok on a discarded perfume bottle.

It followed the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia, and ex-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the deadly nerve agent on Mr Skripal's door handle in Salisbury.

The home secretary was previously accused of delaying the process at a hearing in September, after refusing to indicate if she would be willing to convert an existing inquest into a public inquiry.

Lady Hallett called on Priti Patel to urgently establish a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess.

She said inquest proceedings were not able to properly consider “highly relevant” material relating to national security.

“I cannot conduct a full, fair and effective investigation into the death of Ms Sturgess if these proceedings continue as an inquest,” she told the court.

“I have no option therefore but to request the secretary of state to convert this inquest into an inquiry and I invite her to consider and decide on my request as a matter of urgency.”

Lady Hallett said no time must be lost for the inquiry, and that its terms of reference must be “sufficiently broad”.

The Metropolitan Police identified three suspects wanted in connection with the poisonings: Denis Sergeev, Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, who used the aliases Sergey Fedotov, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov respectively while in the UK.

The Met believes the three suspects identified are in Russia, and with no extradition treaty with the country, there is little chance of them being brought to the UK.

Ms Patel previously condemned the “appalling” attack, and told the House of Commons that the UK would “take every possible step to detain and extradite them to face justice” should the suspects ever leave Russia.