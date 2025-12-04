Novichok victim’s family call for change as they criticise inquiry report
Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to the nerve agent in 2018.
The family of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess have said “there must be reflection and change” as they criticised the lack of recommendations in a public inquiry’s final report.
Relatives of the 44-year-old, who died after being exposed to the nerve agent in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in 2018, said it is a “matter for real concern” that no recommendations were made by the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry’s chairman, Lord Hughes of Ombersley.
Her father Stan Sturgess told reporters his family “can have Dawn back now”, adding: “She’s been public for seven years. We can finally put her to peace.”
Ms Sturgess’s death followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and then-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in Salisbury in March of the same year.
The inquiry’s final report said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “astonishingly reckless” and bears “moral responsibility” for Ms Sturgess’s death.
The UK sanctioned Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency in its entirety following the report’s release, with measures also hitting 11 people linked to state-sponsored hostile activity, and Moscow’s ambassador being summoned to the Foreign Office.