Government hires dedicated journalist safety officer in every UK police force

Every police force in the UK now has a dedicated officer for the safety of journalists, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said.

Known as a journalist safety liaison officer (JSLO), they are a dedicated point of contact for reporters when they face abuse and threats of violence.

The DCMS said the officer in every UK force is part of a “strengthened partnership” between the media, police and the Government.

“Too often, journalists are put in harm’s way while fulfilling their vital role of delivering accurate news to the public,” said media minister Ian Murray.

“It is only right that they feel supported and protected so they can focus on carrying out their jobs to the highest standard.

“By appointing journalist safety liaison officers in every police force, I hope reporters will feel reassured knowing they have a direct point of contact if issues arise.”

The Government has worked with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) to make sure every force has a JSLO, which already existed in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

All 43 forces in England and Wales now have a JSLO and the British Transport Police and Counter Terror Policing do as well.

The DCMS said the officers can provide safety guidance ahead of high-risk reporting, such as protests, and ensures crimes against journalists are consistently recorded and addressed.

The officers were appointed as part of the Government’s national action plan for the safety of journalists.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who co-chairs the national committee for the safety of journalists, said: “I know first-hand what it feels like to be on the receiving end of threats and intimidation. But I also know my experience is not unique – too many people who put themselves in the public eye to do their jobs face the same.

“My broader work on safeguarding has shown me how important it is to protect those who speak out, and that must include journalists. Their work underpins our democracy and they must be able to do it free from fear.”

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, the NPCC’s media and communications lead, said: “Policing is proud to support this work and we will continue to play our part in ensuring that journalists are protected and empowered to do their jobs without fear or intimidation.”