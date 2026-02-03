Unearthed top-secret D-Day landings blueprint up for auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A highly classified blueprint detailing the initial plans for the D-Day landings is expected to fetch £100,000 at auction, specialists have announced.

These historic documents, comprising a series of maps, were created on 30 July 1943 – nearly a year prior to the momentous invasion – and were exclusively for the eyes of the highest-ranking British and Allied commanders.

Conceived by Lieutenant General Frederick Morgan, often referred to as "the forgotten architect of D-Day", the blueprint outlines the preliminary strategies for Operation Overlord.

Initially, it suggested three landing points across a 25-mile coastal stretch for three Allied divisions.

This early concept was subsequently expanded to the five-division invasion that ultimately targeted Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword beaches.

The collection includes ten individual maps, each bearing the distinct markings "US Secret" and "British Most Secret".

Since 1960, the documents had been in the possession of their current owner, a relative of a senior military officer.

open image in gallery Dated July 30, 1943 - almost a year before the invasion codenamed Operation Overlord - the document and maps, hand numbered Copy 186, were intended for the eyes of only a handful of the most senior members of the British and Allied command ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

They will be sold on 25 February at Hansons Auctioneers’ militaria sale at its saleroom in Etwall, Derbyshire.

Matt Rowson, military expert at Hansons, said Lt Gen Morgan’s initial ideas in the document were “fundamental” to the success of D-Day.

He told the Press Association: “It’s probably the most important thing that I’ve ever handled while I’ve been here.

“The rarity value is immense. These were simply never meant to survive.

“Standard protocol at the time would have dictated that once it had served its useful purpose it would be destroyed, but somehow it’s been retained and we have it here.

“This is top-level – government minister-level – paperwork, so therefore it would not have been handled a great deal.”

open image in gallery Created by Lieutenant General Frederick Morgan, known as 'the forgotten architect of D-Day', the blueprint includes preparatory measures prior to the invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

He described the original Operation Overlord planning documents as “exceptionally rare”, adding: “This complete archive is one of the most important museum-grade finds to appear on the open market in recent years.”

The June 6 1944 invasion of Nazi-occupied France used the largest-ever armada of ships, troops, planes and vehicles to breach Hitler’s defences in western Europe.