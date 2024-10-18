‘Dozens’ of swans found dead in London canal with Defra investigation launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



More than 25 swans have been found dead in a London canal, leaving conservation groups “heartbroken” and questioning the cause of the deaths.

Charity Swan Support said the issues began at the end of September when volunteers discovered several of the dead birds along the Grand Union Canal in Bankside, Southall.

Since then, the charity says it has now found 25 swans, 15 geese, three ducks, two coots and a moorhen along the stretch of canal that also runs through Uxbridge.

Mystery over the dead birds has deepened with tests on the first set of dead swans coming back negative for avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

Swan Support is not rulling out poisoning or pollution, and along with community group Friends of Grand Union Canal is calling for an investigation, which Defra says it has launched.

Community group Friends of Grand Union Canal have joined Swan Support in a quest for answers over the dead birds ( Friends of Union Canal )

A spokesperson for the Friends of Grand Union Canal said: “Our members first posted about dead swans on 24 September, after heavy rains.

“Since then we have had many more posts, almost daily. We are aware that Swan Support have been collecting the bodies which is a very upsetting task.

In a statement, Swan Support said: “Whilst we are willing to do the unfortunate job of recovering the bodies from the water, we are not in position financially to cover the costs of disposal and it is not our responsibility to either.

Swan Support have so far found 25 swans, 15 geese, three ducks two coots and a moorhen ( Friends of Union Canal )

“Also we do not know what we are dealing with - it’s clearly an illness of some kind that is spreading. We can’t be sure if bird flu is a cause or if it’s a toxin in the water and therefore precautions need to be taken to protect those already in care and those we rescue outside of the area.”

A Canal and River Trust spokesperson said: “We are concerned by reports of dead swans in west London. Wild birds are an essential part of the wildlife along our canals.

“Defra is the authority responsible for investigating potential outbreaks of bird flu. We support their work by reporting dead birds to them and following their directions on removal.”

They added that members of the public should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds, but instead call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

A Defra animal and plant health agency spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of wild birds deaths in the Uxbridge area in West London and are investigating these deaths as part of our wild bird surveillance programme.”