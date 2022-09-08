Quarter of Britons ‘would struggle to converse with deaf person’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One-quarter of Britons would struggle to hold a conversation with someone who is deaf, a poll has claimed.

A survey of 1,000 adults revealed 20 per cent would feel uncomfortable trying to communicate with a deaf person and 27 per cent did not back themselves to manage a full conversation. Of the 1,000 respondents, some two-thirds had some hearing impairment themselves.

As a result, 12 per cent of the total said they were too embarrassed to start a conversation, and this lack of interaction has led to half of the 683 deaf people within the sample feeling both isolated and frustrated.

The research was commissioned by Cadbury in partnership with Love Islander Tasha Ghouri and Strictly Come Dancing winner, Giovanni Pernice, alongside the National Deaf Children’s society. Mr Pernice partnered with deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis in the 2021 series.

Ms Ghouri: said: “The UK has a large deaf population that often miss out on moments because of their disability. I hope that by demonstrating how it feels to miss out on exciting news, small talk and conversation, that I am inspiring others to learn the beautiful language of BSL so everyone can feel more included.”

The study also found only 18 per cent of people felt completely comfortable engaging in conversation with someone who was deaf, while And one in 10 (12 per cent) avoided the possibility entirely.

However, 39 per cent of respondents who could hear said they were interested in learning more about BSL.

It also emerged 76 per cent of those polled had never heard of “dinner table syndrome”, the phenomenon in which deaf people are perpetually left out of conversations.

Susan Daniels, chief executive at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said, “We’re not surprised to see that many deaf people say they have felt frustrated and isolated after being left out of a conversation.

"As a deaf person, it happens to me on occasion, so I know how vital it is that that we work together to eradicate the barriers deaf children and young people face.

“This campaign gives people the opportunity to consider some of the challenges faced by deaf people, learn some simple signs and pick up deaf awareness tips.

"Deaf children and young people deserve to be part of the conversation as much as anyone else.”