Young woman dies after New Year’s Day rave at Glasgow nightclub

A young woman has died after attending a nightclub in Glasgow on New Year’s Day, the venue has said.

Announcing the tragic news on social media on Saturday, the venue SWG3 offered its condolences to the unnamed woman’s loved ones and said it has been in contact with her family. It comes after the deaths of two teenagers at the nightclub in August, which were investigated by police as drug-related.

Following its report of the third death there in under six months, SWG3 acknowledged the “pervasive issue of drug use in today’s society” and insisted it took “significant measures” to prevent the entry of illegal substances into the nightclub.

The venue added that it has paused some upcoming events to “re-examine and consider the wider factors that can lead to such heartbreaking incidents”.

Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both aged 18, became unwell after attending an event SWG3 in August.

Mr Allison died after he was found at Croy railway station in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, at around 11.20pm on Saturday 12 August. Mr Dick became unwell while still at the venue in Eastvale Place, Kelvinhaugh, and died in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday 13 August.

Police previously said the deaths were being treated as drug-related but are not believed to be linked. The two were not known to each other.

The Independent has contacted Police Scotland.