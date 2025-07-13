Teenager found dead in river on hottest day of the year in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a river in Scotland on the country's hottest day in two years.

Police responded to call outs to a beauty spot near Glasgow and launched a rescue operation on the River Kelvin, near Maryhill Road at about 6.40pm.

The boy's body was later recovered at 11.30pm and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police Scotland understand the boy’s death to be accidental.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and around 23:30 the body of a male was recovered from the water.

open image in gallery Police were called to the River Kelvin, near Maryhill Road ( Google Maps )

"Inquiries are ongoing, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

The boy’s death is one of several incidents police attended as temperatures soared.

It came just hours after a 63-year-old woman fell near Campsie Glen waterfall in East Dunbartonshire.

Two fire engines and two water rescue teams were called to the scene at 12.35pm, but she died at the scene of the incident.

Her death is also not being treated as suspicious.

open image in gallery A 63-year-old woman fell near Campsie Glen waterfall in East Dunbartonshire ( Google Maps )

Police Scotland's spokesperson added: "Emergency services attended and the woman died at the scene. Her family is aware.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

In a separate incident Galloway Mountain Rescue assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service near the Southern Upland Way footpath to help a walker who was suffering from heat exhaustion in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency services attended the Southern Upland Way footpath, north of St John's Town of Dalry, at about 17:30pm.

The spate of incident came as temperatures hit 32.2C at Aviemore in the Highlands on Saturday- making it the hottest day in Scotland since 2023.

Temperatures have only been recorded that high on six occasions in the country since 1961.

It was a weekend of searing heat across the UK with the mercury reaching 33C in Ross on Wye on Saturday.

Northern Ireland and Wales, also recorded the warmest day of the year so far.

But forecasters are suggesting the weather could soon shift to more cooler temperatures.

The Met Office is predicting that the UK will see highs of just 23C degrees in London and 18C in Newcastle on Tuesday.