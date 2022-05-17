Dame Deborah James ‘gutted’ she will not see book published before she dies

Bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James has said she is “gutted” she will not be alive to witness the publication of her second book as she continues receiving end of life care.

Known as Bowel Babe, Dame Deborah has raised has raised more than £6.2m through her online fundraiser, far surpassing the original £250,000 target.

Last week, she announced that she had been moved to hospice-at-home care after five years of living with stage 4 bowel cancer.

In an online post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the podcast host revealed that she has written a second book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

In her caption Dame Deborah shared her regret that she is unlikely to be alive by the time the book is published, despite its release date being brought forward from January 2023 to August this year.

She said: “I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life! But I’ve now been granted permission to share them and I’m really excited!

“For the last 2 years I’ve been working on my second book How to Live when you could be Dead - oh the irony of the title! I wanted to share all my (hard-won!!) learning on how to have a positive mindset when we are faced with life’s biggest challenges.

“Whilst it is in its final edits, as anyone in publishing will know, suddenly changing book publication dates (regardless of health!) isn’t an easy feat. It was originally due out Jan 2023!!!

“All things considered, Penguin have managed to put it on pre-order and are aiming to publish it on the 18th August! It is still long after I’m flying high, but hopefully a little less longer for you to wait.”

Her debut book, F*** You Cancer: How To Face The Big C, Live Your Life And Still Be Yourself, was published in 2018.

Dame Deborah also revealed on Instagram on Tuesday evening that £3 from each book sale will be donated to her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “We have worked really hard over the last few days to ensure the book benefits Bowelbabe Fund as much as possible. All my royalties will go to the fund and Penguin have kindly agreed to make an additional contribution per book. Altogether the donation per book will be £3.

“£3 per book sold in the UK will go to Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.”

The campaigner added: “No pressure to do anything or order anything as I know your generosity has already been extraordinary.”

The You, Me and the Big C podcast host was presented a damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home for her “tireless campaigning” to raise awareness of the disease.

The 40-year-old thanked Prince William over the weekend for visiting her to present her damehood and said she was “utterly honoured” that he joined her and her family for “tea and champagne”.

She said on Saturday that she has had “the most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days of my life”.

She was first diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016 and has shared her journey through treatment through the award-winning podcast, which she co-hosted with Lauren Mahon and the late Rachael Bland, and her column in The Sun.