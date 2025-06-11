Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Decathlon is encouraging campers and festival-goers to be more environmentally conscious with its "No Tent Left Behind" pledge.

The retailer will offer a full gift card refund for every tent returned this summer, aiming to reduce the number of abandoned tents.

The initiative expands on previous efforts and now includes every Decathlon brand tent across its Quechua and Simond ranges.

Customers who purchase any of these tents online or in-store between 9 June and 14 September can return them with proof of purchase before 14 September to receive the full purchase value back as a Decathlon gift card.

To participate, customers need to be Decathlon members when returning the tent. This initiative underscores Decathlon's commitment to sustainability and responsible camping, providing an incentive for customers to return and reuse their tents.

open image in gallery Decathlon said the pledge allowed more customers than ever before to make responsible choices that countered the significant environmental issue of abandoned tents ( Getty/iStock )

Decathlon said the pledge allowed more customers than ever before to make responsible choices that countered the significant environmental issue of abandoned tents.

A typical single-use tent contains as much plastic as 9,000 straws or 200 bottles.

It also said the pledge lowered the barrier to outdoor adventures, and encouraged the curious to invest in a tent for a camping experience safe in the knowledge they could return it at the end of the season if their needs changed.

Decathlon UK sustainability leader Chris Allen said: “The evolution of the No Tent Left Behind promise reflects our deep commitment to circularity and listening to our customers.

“What started with one tent has grown into a commitment across our entire range, driven by the public’s desire to make more responsible choices.

“By making it easy and rewarding to bring tents back, we’re not only reducing waste across all camping activities, but also creating a vital supply chain for our Second Life programme, making quality outdoor gear accessible to even more people.

“This is about driving systemic change and changing camping culture for the better.”

Broadcaster Vick Hope, who is supporting this year’s campaign, said: “Whether you’re dancing at Glasto, on a hilltop, or roasting marshmallows with family, your tent deserves more than one weekend of glory.

“Decathlon’s pledge is brilliant because it simplifies doing the right thing.”

End-of-life tents from previous seasons have been repurposed and transformed into oversized flags bearing the message “I’m not leaving my tent behind, you shouldn’t either”, and will appear across festivals and campsites.