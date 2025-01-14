Declassified documents reveal MI5’s secret tips for tailing a suspect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Do not use false beards, carry plenty of spare change for the tube, and if you have to tell a taxi driver to “follow that cab”, be prepared to give him a big tip.

That was the advice issued to rookie MI5 “watchers” whose job it was to covertly follow and report on suspected enemy agents.

The guidance is contained in a booklet issued to all new recruits to the Security Service during the Second World War.

The now-declassified document is one of the exhibits in a new exhibition focusing on the work of M15 due to open at the National Archives in Kew, west London, in the spring.

The booklet is quick to dispel any notion among the newbie operatives that they are embarking on an glamorous career in the world of espionage.

“Observation is a very onerous and exacting profession,” it notes sternly.

“Screen sleuths of the secret service thriller or detective novel appeal to the uninitiated, but in actual practice there is little glamour and much monotony in such a calling as ‘observation’.

To be a successful watcher, men- there seems to be an assumption that it would always be men – should be of a “rather nondescript type” who would not stand out in a crowd.

“The ideal watcher should not be more than 5ft 7ins or 5ft 8ins in height, looking as unlike a policeman as possible,” it says.

“It is a mistake to use men who are too short as they are just as conspicuous as tall men.”

It warns that whatever recruits may have seen in the movies, the use of “facial disguises” is definitely frowned upon.

“It may be considered essential in secret service films but it is practice to be deplored,” it says.

“A false moustache or beard is easily detected, especially under the high lights of a restaurant, pub, or in a tube train.”

There is advice on tactics for following a suspect, with watchers counselled to double up whenever possible.

“Keep about 25-30 yards behind the quarry, and when on the move by foot it is preferable to keep on the opposite pavement, except in very busy streets,” it notes.

“Be prepared for the suspect to board a moving vehicle such as a bus tram or train, or hailing a cruising taxi, or any other device to shake off a ‘tail’.

“When he is a suspicious a suspect will often board a train just before the doors close, making himself the last one on the train, or he may alight at the last moment: so do not give him any rope on such occasions.”

Finally, if that exciting moment arrives when they do have to engage in a cab chase, the instruction is to be prepared with plenty of cash and a good cover story.

“Choose, if possible, a modern cab for following and enthuse a little extra activity into the driver in order that he may avoid the suspect’s detecting the following cab in mirrors or from the rear window,” it says.

“Keep your driver keen at traffic lights or traffic congestion, and generally co-opt his help.

“Concoct a suitable tale which may go down well with the cabby, such as a divorce case, absconding husband or wife, and promise the driver a good tip.”