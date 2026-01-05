How you could be fined for de-icing your car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the weather turns cold and snowy, it can be tempting to leave the car engine running as we wait for the icy windscreen to defrost. But drivers should be aware that they could be fined up to £1,000 for repeatedly defrosting their car incorrectly, highway experts warn.

The Royal Automobile Club foundation (most commonly known as RAC) has warned drivers that if they leave their engine running on a public road unattended, they could be at risk of being heavily fined.

This is because leaving your running engine unattended is an offence known as “idling” and it breaks rule 123 of the UK Highway code, under regulations 98 and 107 of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986.

Additionally, an idiling stationary engine can be a harmful pollutant for the environment, producing up to twice as many emissions as an engine in motion, impacting the surrounding air in the area, according to RAC.

The Royal College of Physicians estimate 40,000 deaths a year in the UK are linked to air pollution, with engine idling contributing to this.

If you fail to turn your engine off when instructed to, you could land yourself a fixed penalty notice of £20. If this sum is not paid within 28 days, the fines can escalate to £40. This will then increase up to £80, if the previous fine was not paid within the following two weeks. Eventually the fine could rise as high as £1,000 if you are found to be a repeat offender.

The rule does not apply if you are using your own driveway, as it is not a public highway, but drivers are advised to be careful on public roads, where the highway code does apply.

Lawyer Gary Rycroft spoke to BBC Morning Live about the dangers of defrosting and advised listeners on how to avoid hefty fines.

He warned that failure to properly clear your windscreen of snow or ice could also result in penalties too. He explained safety issues such as “portholing”, which is where people scrape a tiny small, circular porthole in a frosted surface instead of clearing their whole windscreen, can lead to a dangerous lack of vision when driving.

Using a vehicle with parts or accessories in a "dangerous condition" could result in a fine of £60 and three penalty points.

Simply removing the ice from the driver’s side of the windscreen is not enough – you must de-ice the entire area, using the wipers when the ice has melted.

Over the years, many vehicles have been stolen after the owner left the car running with the keys inside the ignition as they were leaving the ice to melt.

Here are the advice RAC has issued over how to properly de-frost your car legally and safely: