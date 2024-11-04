Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Deliveroo has revealed the UK’s top dishes from across the UK with wings, pizza, wine and salads making the list.

The most popular UK food delivery was the dish of eight boneless wings from Wingstop, the same dish was also the second most popular order via Deliveroo worldwide this year, according to the platform’s annual 100 Report detailing the top trending orders across its 10 markets worldwide.

The second and third most popular delivery orders made by UK customers were both Caesar salads – SP Caesar from The Salad Project and Seiz’a Caesar with Blackened Chicken from atis, both in London, while the fourth top trending delivery was a simple whole cucumber from Waitrose.

Wingstop’s wings and the salads from The Salad Project and atis also took second, eighth and 10th place respectively on the overall top trending international list.

The most popular UK food delivery in 2024 - the dish of eight wings from Wingstop ( Deliveroo/PA Wire )

Pepperoni pizza from Frank’s Pizza in Glasgow took fifth place on the UK list.

A new entry this year in 10th position on the UK list is a white wine from Co-op, ordered mostly by residents in the capital, just behind a bunch of bananas from Sainsbury’s in ninth position.

The UK’s top 20 trending dishes ( Deliveroo/PA Wire )

A locally-run sandwich shop in Manchester, Ad Maiora, took 30th place with its Haaland Schiacciata, named after Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and boasting a 4.8-star Deliveroo rating and rave reviews that urge customers to “Believe the hype!”

Deliveroo’s data also shows that residents of Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent ordered more Champagne than anywhere else in the UK, while Londoners ordered more Perello olives and Torres truffle crisps than the rest of the UK put together.

Brighton residents ordered more oat milk and dairy alternatives than any other city in the UK, while those living in Cambridge ordered more condoms than anywhere else.

For the first time in the report’s eight-year history, a sweet treat has taken the top spot for the most trending dish globally.

A graphic showing Deliveroo’s global top 20 trending dishes ( Deliveroo/PA Wire )

Dubai’s Fix Dessert Chocolatier “Can’t Get Knafeh Of It” bar, which is only available to buy via Deliveroo’s UAE platform, has racked up more than 90 million views on TikTok, with some customers boasting they had travelled 4,000 miles to try one.

Deliveroo said the list highlights an increase in the “TikTok to table” effect as Deliveroo customers rush to follow online trends.

However, consumers also continue to opt for local delicacies, with traditional-style dishes making up 30% of the global top 10 list, including last year’s global number one, a warming noodle soup by TamJai Yunnan Mixian in Hong Kong, a traditional sausage dish – Saucisse au Couteau puree, jus reduit – from Paris in France, and the popular Spice Bag from Xian Street Food in Dublin.

Salads make up 30% of this year’s global top 10 list, compared with just 10% last year, even knocking burgers out of the top 10 for the first time since Deliveroo 100 started.

Deliveroo vice president of regional growth Jeff Wemyss said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our eighth annual list of Deliveroo’s 100 most trending dishes and essentials.

“Most notably, we’ve spotted the highest number of grocery essentials making our Deliveroo 100 list, with a massive 600% increase since 2022, as consumers put everything from cucumbers to white wine in their baskets.”