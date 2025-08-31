Deliveroo to launch new family meal offering in 30 UK towns and cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deliveroo is seeking to eat further into the midweek dinner market as it launches a new family meal offering in collaboration with restaurant brands.

The takeaway delivery specialist said it is working with restaurant partners to create bespoke meal formats for the first time as part of the launch.

Deliveroo is partnering with more than 30 UK restaurant brands, such as Pizza Express, Wagamama, Bill’s and Dishoom, to offer large shareable meals for up to four people for £25 or under.

It said Family Dinneroo will be rolled out over the coming months to 30 towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales. It will also launch in Dublin next month.

Customers will be able to order the larger sharing meals between 4.30pm and 6.30pm from Monday to Thursday.

It said the new offering is expected to help restaurants by increasing more activity from families during a traditionally quieter part of the week.

Families will also be able to schedule deliveries and order dishes up to five days in advance.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer at Deliveroo, said: “Restaurant delivery has been traditionally perceived as an indulgent treat, reserved for a Friday night or weekend.

“Many of our restaurant partners believe this is not the case, and that delivery can play a greater role during the week.

“Family Dinneroo offers a way for restaurants to unlock new meal occasions and new customer demand during off-peak hours.”

Tom James, managing director at Bill’s said: “At Bill’s we’ve always believed food tastes better when it’s shared, especially with your family.

“We are incredibly excited to launch Family Dinneroo, and the opportunity to delight families across the country while enjoying meals together at home with fun, convenient, delicious and shareable options to suit busy mid-week schedules.”

These are the locations where Deliveroo will launch the service:

BathBirminghamBournemouthBrightonBristolCambridgeCamberleyCanterburyCardiffChelmsfordCheltenhamColchesterCoventryCrawleyDublinEdinburghGlasgowLeedsLiverpoolLondonManchesterMilton KeynesNorwichNottinghamOxfordPortsmouthReadingRoyal Tunbridge WellsSheffieldSouthamptonYork