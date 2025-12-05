Dozens of delivery drivers to be deported after illegal work crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An immigration crackdown will see dozens of delivery drivers deported after being found to be working illegally in the UK.

The targeted action of workers in the so-called gig-economy led to 171 arrests across the country last month, with 60 detained for removal from the UK.

Video footage released by the Home Office of wider action shows officers escorting an arrested man into the back of an immigration enforcement van and arresting another man by his bike in the street.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood was also present at an operation in Streatham, south London.

Those arrested included Chinese nationals working in a restaurant in Solihull, West Midlands, Bangladeshi and Indian riders in Newham, east London, and Indian delivery riders in Norwich, Norfolk.

The drive comes as ministers crack down on illegal working in the UK, as part of efforts to deter those coming to the country illegally.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood set out a raft of reforms to the asylum system last month aimed to make it easier to deport people

Ms Mahmood set out a raft of reforms to the asylum system in November, aimed at making the UK less attractive for illegal migration and making it easier to deport people.

Border security minister Alex Norris said: “These results should send a clear message, if you are working illegally in this country, you will be arrested and removed.

“As well as delivering record levels of enforcement, we are tightening the law to clamp down on illegal working in the delivery sector to root out this criminality from our communities.

“This action is part of the most sweeping changes to illegal migration in modern times to reduce the incentives that draw illegal migrations here and scale up removals.”

The drive comes as ministers crack down on illegal working in the UK, as part of efforts to deter those coming to the country illegally

Home Office figures show there were 8,232 arrests of illegal workers in the year to September, up 63 per cent on 5,043 in the previous 12 months.

Ministers have also been working with firms Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats to address concerns of abuse in the sector and ramping up identity checks to tackle account-sharing.

The Home Office also agreed in July to share asylum hotel locations with food delivery companies, to tackle suspected hot spots of illegal working.

The action also comes as the Government’s new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act became law on Tuesday, which includes measures to close a “loophole” for casual, temporary or subcontracted workers to also have to prove their status.

Employers who fail to carry out checks could face up to five years in prison, fines of £60,000 for each illegal worker they have employed, and having their business closed.