Just over 300 DeLoreans remain on UK roads

Forty years after its cinematic debut in "Back to the Future," the DeLorean DMC-12, famed for its gull-wing doors and brushed stainless steel exterior, remains a rare sight on UK roads. New figures reveal just 303 of these iconic vehicles are still registered in the country, a testament to their enduring appeal and collector status.

Originally manufactured in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, in 1981, around 9,000 DeLorean DMC-12s were produced. Their unique design and subsequent Hollywood fame have transformed them into highly sought-after automotive treasures. The limited number remaining on UK roads underscores their rarity and the dedication of their owners to preserving a piece of cinematic and automotive history.

The company collapsed into insolvency the following year.

Some 303 DeLoreans are taxed for use on public roads in the UK, according to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency figures obtained by online auction platform Collecting Cars.

A further 114 have a statutory off road notification, meaning they are likely to be gathering dust in garages.

Collecting Cars estimates a fully restored version could fetch more than £80,000 at auction.

It has sold just two DeLoreans since it began trading in 2019.

The most recent sold for £56,000 in 2022.

Collecting Cars chief executive Edward Lovett said: “The DeLorean is an icon of pop culture which is still turning heads after all these years.

“A combination of their scarcity and the Back To The Future phenomenon has pushed prices higher than people might imagine.

open image in gallery DeLorean cars feature gullwing doors (Ian West/PA)

“Back in 1981, the sticker price was around £18,000, making it more expensive than a Porsche 911.

“Today, a fully restored model treated to a film car replica conversion could attract bids in excess of £80,000.”

Back To The Future – which opened in cinemas in the summer of 1985 – catapulted DeLoreans into the public consciousness.

In the film, eccentric scientist Dr Emmett “Doc” Brown creates a time machine from a modified DeLorean, using plutonium to power a fictional gadget called a flux capacitor which allows time travel once the car reaches 88mph.

His comment, “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads”, is a popular quote from the film.