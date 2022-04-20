Demi Taylor missing: Urgent police appeal to find girl, 12, not seen for four days
Police have urged the public to help them ensure Demi is located safely
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a young girl who has been missing for four days.
Twelve-year-old Demi Taylor was reported missing on April 16 from Chafford Hundred, Essex.
Essex Police said they have carried out “thorough enquiries in order to locate her”.
The force posted an appeal on Twitter: “We need your help to find Demi Taylor who is missing from #ChaffordHundred.
“If you are with Demi or know where she is please call us immediately on 101.”
The police described Demi as “about 5ft 1ins tall, with very long, straight brown hair”.
They said: “She was last known to be wearing beige and black leggings and a grey puffer coat with a fluffy hood.”
If you have any information that can help, call Essex Police on the non-emergency number 101.
