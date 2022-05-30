The mother of a young man killed in a motorbike crash in Vietnam has been reunited with his body after an “awful nightmare” trying to repatriate her son.

Denver Barfield, 24, from Leceister, died after his bike crashed into a pole in Hoi An on 16 May.

His friend Beth Thompson, also 24, a masters student at the University of Leicester, was also killed in the crash.

Mr Barfield’s mother Debbie Clayton admitted the reality of losing her son is only sinking in, almost two weeks after the accident, now his body is coming home.

“This is now becoming very real, not a case of mistaken identity, and he’s still on his travels as I’ve been telling myself,” she told Leicestershire Live.

“I’m so very broken, I will never recover from this. I live and breathe for my children. They are my life and there is a huge hole there now.”

Shortly after learning of her son’s death, Ms Clayton began receiving relentless Whatsapp messages from someone claiming to be the coroner in Vietnam, demanding she pay $12,500 to repatriate her son’s body.

“They were asking me what I wanted to do with my dead son’s body, and started sending graphic images,” she told BBC.

(Family handout)

“It’s just been an awful nightmare.”

It was only after 50 messages and three days had passed that the police declared it was a scam.

Ms Clayton expressed anger at the perceived lack of support from UK authorities to help her family through the tragedy.

“We have had no support whatsoever. We haven’t even had welfare checks. Nothing,” she told Leicestershire Live.

“It’s just a shame the authorities haven’t done their part, and left us to get on with it.”

The Foreign Office on Friday night confirmed Mr Barfield’s body was on an aeroplane, and due to arrive at Heathrow Airport the next evening.

"Our staff are supporting the families of a British man and woman who died following a road traffic accident in Vietnam,” its spokesperson said.

Mr Barfield had travelled to Vietnam with a friend as part of a multi-country trip over the summer.

He had plans to go on to Cambodia, Bali, and then Australia - where his mother grew up - before starting a job in London in July.

“He was my world. He was kind, caring, quirky, and an incredible human being. I was so proud. He had good manners, and was a beautiful soul,” his mum told BBC.

The young man’s friends launched a fundraising page to gather the funds for the repatriation, and within three hours it accumulated over £23,000.

Ms Clayton said she was grateful for everyone who had donated and took the time to leave messages of love, adding: “The support from all over the world has been phenomenal. I have read every tribute, and I send all the love back to everyone.”