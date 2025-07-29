New company tasked with building up to 40,000 homes on brownfield railway land

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has launched a property company to oversee the release of brownfield sites on surplus railway land to enable tens of thousands of new homes to be built.

Platform4 will ensure up to 40,000 homes are built over the next decade, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

The organisation will initially operate across England and Wales, with potential to expand to Scotland.

Its roles were previously carried out by London and Continental Railways Ltd and Network Rail’s property team, with each managing different aspects of the process.

The DfT said this “fragmented approach” often led to “inefficiencies, duplicated efforts and missed opportunities”.

Profits generated from Platform4 will be reinvested into Britain’s railways.

The business is expected to generate an additional £227 million by delivering development faster and at a larger scale than before.

Four locations already earmarked for regeneration are Newcastle Forth Yards (an opportunity for up to 600 new homes), Manchester Mayfield (up to 1,500 new homes), Cambridge (425 new homes), and Nottingham (200 new homes).

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration.

“It’s exciting to picture the thousands of families who will live in these future homes, the vibrant neighbourhoods springing up, and the new businesses that will launch thanks to these developments.

“Platform4 will breathe new life into these spaces, delivering tens of thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change promise to build 1.5 million homes, while reviving communities around rail stations, supporting jobs and driving economic growth.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “We are facing a housing crisis which has led to a generation being locked out of homeownership, all while land sits empty and disused across the country.

“We said we’d do everything possible to get Britain building, and that’s why today we’re setting out how we’ll get more homes built across surplus railway network sites in line with our brownfield-first approach.”

Platform4 will be chaired by Bek Seeley, who has held several roles in regeneration projects.

She said: “Working alongside our partners and local authorities, we will create sustainable places that bring communities and customers together and leave a positive legacy for future generations.”