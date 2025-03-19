One in 12 of UK workforce could be economically inactive from sickness by 2030

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About one in 12 people of working age in the UK could be classed as economically inactive because of sickness by the end of the decade, official projections show.

Some 3.62 million people might be in this category in 2030 – a steep jump of 61% from 2.25 million in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The data was published by the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) on Wednesday, as part of the Keep Britain Working independent review.

The figures are projections, not forecasts or predictions, as they have been modelled on trends over the past five years.

Someone is deemed to be economically inactive if they are aged 16 to 64 and without a job but are not actively looking for work – specifically, they have not sought work in the past four weeks and/or are not available to start work in the next two weeks.

It is different from being unemployed, which refers to people with no job but who are actively seeking work.

The proportion of the UK workforce who were economically inactive because of sickness stood at 5.4% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and the newly published data projects this could rise to 8.0% in 2030 if current trends continue.

The figures come in the same week the Government announced a raft of welfare reforms in a bid to overhaul a benefits system it has described as “broken”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “millions of people, especially young people” with the potential to work have “instead become trapped out of work and abandoned by the system”.

Analysis by the PA news agency of the DWP figures also shows:

– The proportion of 16 to 34-year-olds economically inactive thanks to sickness is estimated to have risen from 2.7% in 2015 to 4.6% in 2024, while the figure for 35 to 49-year-olds has climbed from 5.0% to 5.4%, and for 50 to 64-year-olds it has increased from 10.0% to 11.5%.

– The number of 16 to 34-year-olds with a work-limiting mental health condition is estimated to have more than doubled from 2015 to 2024, from 416,086 to 949,469.

– By contrast, the number of 35 to 49-year-olds with this condition has risen 45%, from 409,618 to 594,829, while the number for 50 to 64-year-olds has risen 64% from 339,750 to 558,157.

– The number of 16 to 34-year-olds with a work-limiting condition because of autism and learning difficulties is estimated to have more than trebled, from 150,121 in 2015 to 511,734 in 2024.

– This figure has more than doubled for both 35 to 49-year-olds (from 39,664 to 85,066) and 50 to 64-year-olds (15,240 to 36,718).

The DWP report draws on data from the Annual Population Survey, Labour Force Survey and the latest Office for National Statistics population projections.

While the proportion of the UK workforce who are economically inactive because of sickness is projected to rise from 5.4% in 2019 to 8.0% in 2030, the proportion who are economically inactive for all other reasons – including study, care or early retirement – is projected to fall, from 15.3% to 12.1%.

“It is important to note that these projections are based on trends seen over an unprecedented period of change,” the DWP said.

“These are not forecasts of what will happen but projections of what could happen if these trends were to continue.”

Some 2.89 million people in the UK in 2024 were estimated to be economically inactive thanks to sickness with a work-limiting health condition, or 6.7% of the total workforce.

This is up from 2.16 million, or 5.3%, in 2015.

The proportion of the workforce economically inactive because of sickness but who do not have a work-limiting health condition is unchanged across this period at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, a growing percentage of the workforce are in employment despite having a health condition.

The proportion who are employed but who also have a work-limiting health condition has risen from 6.4% in 2015 to 9.5% in 2024.