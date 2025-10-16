Ambulance handover delays and vaccinations key elements of winter health plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tackling ambulance handover delays and vaccination programmes are among key elements of the winter preparedness plan for the health service.

Reducing emergency department attendances and additional assistance for GP practices are also among Health Minister Mike Nesbitt’s blueprint for the traditionally demanding winter season.

The Overarching Winter Preparedness Plan 2025/26 is aimed at taking a whole systems approach and ensuring the best use of resources.

It focuses on five key themes: prevention, the role of pharmacy and general practice, hospital care, local planning and preparations, and whole system flow improvement for the elderly and frail.

Mr Nesbitt said while the health and social care (HSC) system is under pressure all-year round, that is magnified in the winter months.

“To help mitigate this, and deliver the best possible care to those who need it, we again are asking the HSC system and the public to work together to help protect vital services,” he said.

“Learning from the challenges last winter, I brought key HSC leaders together at a series of workshops, the ‘Big Discussion’, to plan for this winter, allowing for a whole systems approach to improve patient and staff experiences. This provided us with a single vision based on the provision of high quality, safe care.”

It includes an extensive vaccination programme, which aims to minimise the impact from winter infections such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19.

It also aims to tackle ambulance handover delays through a new approach to collaborative working between trusts and the ambulance service. This is to reduce maximum handover delays from four hours to two hours from September to December, with further reductions to achieve a 15 minute standard.

There are also community pharmacy initiatives which encourage and support people to take action to stay well over winter, and support for GP practices, providing 10,000 medical care plans for patients in nursing and residential care homes and more than 98,000 additional sessions to help manage winter pressures.

Mr Nesbitt warned that while efforts can be made to mitigate expected pressures, he said they cannot be eradicated altogether.

“Our health and social care system is already under significant pressure before winter sets in, not least because of the very challenging financial situation,” he said.

“In order to successfully navigate the upcoming winter period, it remains vitally important that we all play our part, to make sure that HSC services are ready and available for those who need them most.

“We must all work together to protect our health service. You can do this by getting vaccinated if eligible, taking steps to stay well and co-operating with hospital discharge processes if you or a family member are well enough to leave hospital.

“I would also encourage service users to attend scheduled appointments or provide timely notice when this is no longer possible, to allow for appointments to be reallocated.

“Please be patient and respectful with our staff as they deal with the increased demand and strive to treat the sickest quickest.”

The Stormont Health Committee was briefed on the plan on Thursday afternoon by senior officials including Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride and Chief Nursing Officer Maria McIlgorm.

Ms McIlgorm said the biggest demand for HSC services comes from older people and older people with frailty, and the plan aims to respond accordingly.

She told MLAs the focus of the big discussion initiative they had with colleagues from across health and social care ahead of the plan had been about managing “whole system demand”.

“It’s about getting the system to work more effectively together, and to do that everybody in the system needs to understand their part and the interconnectivity between the system,” she said.

Sir Michael emphasised the change in demographic of the population of Northern Ireland.

“At present one in six of the population are over 65 years of age, that is rapidly growing. We have the most rapidly ageing population in the UK,” he said.

“If we look forward to 2041, the number of people in our society over the age of 85 will have more than doubled. That’s why this work is so critically important.”

Royal College of General Practitioners NI chairwoman Dr Ursula Mason welcomed the commitment for support but expressed disappointment at a lack of detail around funding.

“Therefore, at this moment, we are unclear as to whether there will be more or less capacity for patients in general practice this winter,” she said.

“The lack of detail within the plan as to what services are expected, along with uncertainty over proposed care pathways, means that GPs reading this plan will be concerned about the workload implications for practices and worry that once again they will be asked to do more with less.”

She added: “A lack of new or additional resources will inevitably impact on the ability of GPs to address routine or preventive care.

“Practices which are already under extreme pressure with an escalating gap between patient need and safe delivery may be no better equipped this winter than last to deal with the inevitable surge in illness that winter brings.

“GPs recognise that many patients struggle to access our services and that demand outstrips capacity.

“We call on the Government to prioritise sustained investment in general practice to allow us to better meet the needs of our patients, not just this winter but beyond.”