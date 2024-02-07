First time home buyers need £53k cash deposit as house prices march higher

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First time buyers need to find more than £50,000 for a deposit, new figures reveal, as the country’s housing crisis shows little sign of abating.

In its latest housing index, lender Halifax said that the average house price jumped by £3,785 month on month in January - which is the fourth month in a row of increases.

The price increase takes the average house price to £291,029.

High interest rates and growing house prices have combined to force homebuyers to hoard ever more cash. The average household must save for 10 years to gather the required cash.

The average deposit for a first time buyer is an eye-watering £53,414 - around 19% of the purchase price.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “This is the fourth consecutive month that house prices have risen and, as a result, the pace of annual growth is now 2.5%, the highest rate since January last year.

“The recent reduction of mortgage rates from lenders as competition picks up, alongside fading inflationary pressures and a still-resilient labour market, has contributed to increased confidence among buyers and sellers. This has resulted in a positive start to 2024’s housing market.

“However, while housing activity has increased over recent months, interest rates remain elevated compared to the historic lows seen in recent years and demand continues to exceed supply.

“For those looking to buy a first home, the average deposit raised is now £53,414 - around 19% of the purchase price. It’s not surprising that almost two-thirds of new buyers getting a foot on the ladder are now buying in joint names.

“Looking ahead, affordability challenges are likely to remain and further modest falls should not be ruled out, against a backdrop of broader uncertainty in the economic environment.”

In analysis published last week the morgage lending giant said that nearly two-thirds of people taking their first step on the property ladder are doing so with someone else.

It said that some 63 per cent of first-time buyer mortgages taken out between January and December 2023 were in joint names, involving two or more people, indicating people are

Escalating prices means that 63 per cent of first-time buyers are expected to receive help from the ‘bank of mum and dad’ to get on the housing ladder.

According to Savills the financial contribution totalled £8.8 billion in 2022, an increase of almost £4billion since 2019, which is a result of the more stringent mortgage market and higher desposits needed.

If you don’t have the luxury of having parents able to lend you or give you any money then you will have to save yourself.

According to the ONS the median annual earnings in the UK is £34,963. If you managed to save £450 each month from that salary it would take you around 10 years to save up for a deposit.

This is consistent with research from Generation Rent last year who said it would take 9.6 years to save up for a deposit. The campaign group said the worst impacted area is London, where it would take you an astonishing 18.3 years to save up for a deposit.

Average house prices followed by the annual change, according to Halifax:

East Midlands, £236,862, 0.5 per cent

Eastern England, £327,270, minus 2.0 per cent

London, £529,528, minus 0.4 per cent

North East, £169,505, 2.0 per cent

North West, £229,707, 3.2 per cent

Northern Ireland, £195,760, 5.3 per cent

Scotland, £206,087, 4.0 per cent

South East, £379,220, minus 2.3 per cent

South West, £295,399, minus 1.4 per cent

Wales, £219,609, 4.0 per cent

West Midlands, £251,185, 0.7 per cent

Yorkshire and the Humber, £207,602, 2.8 per cent

Additional reporting by PA