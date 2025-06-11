Man hospitalised after two houses destroyed by Derby gas explosion
A dog was also found with injuries and has been passed into veterinary care
A man was rushed to hospital after a huge gas explosion tore through two terraced properties in Derby on Tuesday evening.
Two houses have been destroyed on Eden Street with pictures showing bricks and roof tiles scattered on the ground.
Derbyshire Police said that they were called to the incident at 7.24pm on 10 June, and that a man was taken for treatment.
The extent of his injuries is not yet known, while a dog has also been passed into veterinary care.
One local resident told the BBC that she heard a “massive boom” before emergency services arrived at the scene.
“It shook the whole house. The whole street was out in seconds,” Nancy Lehigh said.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Emergency services remain on scene this morning on Eden Street in Alvaston following a possible gas explosion which took place on Tuesday (10 June) evening.
“Two fire engines, a command support vehicle and officers remain supported by police, building control officers, emergency planning officers and representatives from utilities.
“One dog with some injuries was rescued overnight by search teams and has been passed into veterinary care.
“The investigation into the cause of the explosion will begin later today as crews continue to work to make the area safe.”
A police spokesperson said: “Eden Street, London Road and Shardlow Road are currently closed.
“People are asked to avoid the area.”
