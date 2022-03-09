CCTV footage shows a 17-year-old boy being chased down the street by a teenager before he’s stabbed to death with a ‘Rambo’ knife in broad daylight.

Derlano Samuels was ‘brutally’ attacked by Cam-Ron Dunn in Smethwick, West Midlands, at around 4:10pm on 1 May last year.

The injured victim was chased into a nearby Polish supermarket and attacked again by Dunn, then 18.

CCTV which captured the whole attack shows Dunn running into another shop, where he hid the knife in his trousers and fixed his hair before calmly riding home on his bike.

Derlarno was found ten minutes later with stab injuries, lying next to a car that had crashed on Heath Street. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Derlarno Samuels was described as ‘ambitious’ and ‘full of live’ by his family (SWNS)

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, including one which left the tip of the knife embedded in his head. (SWNS)

After examining the CCTV, a police officer recognised the killer and Dunn was arrested at his home the next day.

Police found a freshly washed tracksuit Dunn had worn on the day of the murder, as well as a stab proof vest and a knife sheath in the downstairs toilet.

Cam-Ron Dunn will be sentenced for murder on 13 May (West midlands police)

Officers also found two machetes hidden in a barbeque and one under the sofa in the living room.

Dunn, of Smethwick, denied murder in court but a jury took just 90 minutes to return with a unanimous guilty verdict.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse from the West Midlands Police Homicide Unit said: “The brutality of this attack is shocking.

Derlarno is chased into a shop by Dunn. (SWNS)

Dunn makes his escape on his bike. (SWNS)

“Derlarno was stabbed in the street and then clearly tried to flee from his attacker.

“He was pursued by Dunn and subjected to a further vicious knife attack when he was cornered.

“What caused this horrifying violence to be unleashed isn’t clear but it has resulted in another family losing a loved one, and our thoughts remain with them.”

Derlarno Samuels’s family described him as “ambitious, inquisitive and full of live.”

They said: “He was a generous young man who is much loved and missed by his family and friends.”

A CCTV image shows Derlano being chased into a nearby supermarket. (SWNS)

After being stabbed, the victim sought refuge in a Polish supermarket (SWNS)

Talking jurors through the footage in Wolverhampton Crown Court, prosecutor Michelle Heeley said: “Derlarno Samuels was seen walking across the road.

“The defendant is near and walking with his bike. Footage from Kiran Jewellers then shows that the defendant is on foot and Derlarno is seen walking on the opposite side of the road.

“He then crosses the road and walks over to where the defendant is. The defendant then reaches into his waistband and attacked Derlano twice.”

Police investigator Ben Screech said the victim was defenceless when he was attacked.

Dunn remains in custody and will be sentenced on 13 May.