Des O’Connor’s daughter loses court battle over Met Police detective who called her ‘amazingly hot’
The daughter of late entertainer Des O’Connor has lost a High Court battle after accusing a police detective of “predatory and abusive” actions when he said she was “amazingly hot”.
Kristina O’Connor had taken legal action against the Police Misconduct Panel and the Metropolitan Police.
Mr Justice Swift said in a written ruling at the High Court that he rejected her challenges to police and misconduct panel decisions. Her lawyers indicated that they were considering an appeal.
Detective James Mason had met her as a result of a crime report. Miss O’Connor said the Metropolitan Police had “failed to properly investigate” a complaint but the force disputed her claim.
