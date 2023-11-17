Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The daughter of late entertainer Des O’Connor has lost a High Court battle after accusing a police detective of “predatory and abusive” actions when he said she was “amazingly hot”.

Kristina O’Connor had taken legal action against the Police Misconduct Panel and the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Justice Swift said in a written ruling at the High Court that he rejected her challenges to police and misconduct panel decisions. Her lawyers indicated that they were considering an appeal.

Detective James Mason had met her as a result of a crime report. Miss O’Connor said the Metropolitan Police had “failed to properly investigate” a complaint but the force disputed her claim.

More follows...